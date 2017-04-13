InnoTech committee established

The Committee on Innovation, Technology & Re-industrialisation was established by the Government today.

The committee will put forward I&T development strategies and work proposals to enhance co-operation among industry professionals.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced in the Budget he will form a committee to co-ordinate I&T development and the re-industrialisation of Hong Kong.

The committee is chaired by Mr Chan.

Committee members come from I&T and manufacturing sectors.

They were appointed by Mr Chan for a two-year term.

The committee will hold its first meeting in May.

