Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

InnoTech committee established

April 13, 2017

The Committee on Innovation, Technology & Re-industrialisation was established by the Government today.

 

The committee will put forward I&T development strategies and work proposals to enhance co-operation among industry professionals. 

 

Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced in the Budget he will form a committee to co-ordinate I&T development and the re-industrialisation of Hong Kong.

 

The committee is chaired by Mr Chan. 

 

Committee members come from I&T and manufacturing sectors.  

 

They were appointed by Mr Chan for a two-year term. 

 

The committee will hold its first meeting in May.

 

Click here for the full membership list.

 

 

 



Top
IT Fest 2017