Gov't-funded films scoop awards

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So today congratulated the makers of two films funded by the First Feature Film Initiative for winning five trophies at the 36th Hong Kong Film Awards last night.

The makers of Mad World and Weeds on Fire received government funding to produce the films.

Director Wong Chun, actor Eric Tsang and actress Elaine Jin won the Best New Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards for Mad World.

Weeds on Fire won the Best Original Film Song award, while its actor Tony Wu was named the Best New Performer.

Mr So said the films' success shows Hong Kong is full of movie talent.

"It is very encouraging to see these two films produced by new directors achieve impressive results at this year's Hong Kong Film Awards. I thank the film trade for its support and contribution in making this film talent-nurturing initiative a success. I also hope more young people will push forward in pursuit of their dreams in the movie industry."

The initiative was launched by the Film Development Fund in 2013 to support the film industry and identify talent through a competition on screenplays and production proposals.