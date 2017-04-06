Internet summit to be held

The Internet Economy Summit will be held from April 10 to 12.

Part of the International IT Fest, it will feature forums on financial technologies, big data, smart city and e-commerce.

Technology experts will talk about the global trends, opportunities and development of the Internet-driven economy.

Entitled "Youth Forum - Internet Economy & Your Future", the summit finale will feature talks by entrepreneurs and investors, encouraging youths to embrace innovation and fostering their entrepreneurial spirit.

Interested youths can register for free online.

Jointly organised by the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer, Cyberport and the local information and communications technology industry, the International IT Fest 2017 will be held from tomorrow to April 30.

Featuring over 30 events including the International ICT Expo and seminars, it will showcase Hong Kong's achievements in innovation and technology.

Other activities include the Inter-School IT Elite Challenge and the Microsoft Imagine Cup's final competition, which will provide a platform for young talents to unleash their potential.

Forty-five half-day IT Exploration Tours will also be held for secondary students to give them a glimpse of the industry.

Click here for details.