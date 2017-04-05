Gregory So opens HK expo in Milan

Art ensemble: Mr So (right) visits a design-related cluster in Milan.

Creative confluence: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So opens the "Confluence‧20+ Creative Ecologies of Hong Kong" exhibition in Milan.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So launched the "Confluence‧20+ Creative Ecologies of Hong Kong" exhibition in Milan yesterday.

It features works from outstanding Hong Kong designers.

Part of Milan Design Week 2017, the roving exhibition is presented by the Hong Kong Design Centre.

Also an event to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the series will be staged in Milan, Hong Kong, Seoul and Chicago.

Mr So said as Asia's world city, Hong Kong is well positioned for design industries to flourish, adding the multilingual abilities and multicultural backgrounds of the city's designers benefits them internationally.

He viewed the diverse art pieces, including a poetic tram ride. He later hosted a dinner for representatives of the design centre and participating designers.

He also met Milan Deputy Mayor for Tourism, Sport & Quality of Life Roberta Guaineri and Lombardy Regional Minister of Economic Development Mauro Parolini, and visited Zona Tortona, a design-related cluster in Milan, and food hall Eataly Milan Smeraldo, which will host a feast of Hong Kong street food.

To conclude his visit, Mr So will meet representatives of the Hong Kong business sector in Milan today.