Gregory So woos Slovenian businesses

Slovenian connection: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So meets Slovenian Minister of Economic Development & Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek.

Slovenian connection: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So meets Slovenian Minister of Economic Development & Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek.

Hong Kong plays an important role as a super-connector between Slovenia and Mainland China under the Belt & Road Initiative.

This was the message from Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So at a seminar-luncheon in Ljubljana today.

Delivering a keynote speech at the event, co-organised by the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Berlin, Mr So said many Slovenian businesses can make use of the unique advantages of Hong Kong to extend their reach to East Asia.

"The unique status that Hong Kong enjoys under the 'one country, two systems' principle and the very strong links with Mainland China continue to make Hong Kong the preferred location for doing business in Asia," Mr So said.

"Hong Kong is an international gateway to Mainland China, offering unique physical and intangible connectivity to the Mainland with privileged trade and social access."

He invited more Slovenian companies to go to Hong Kong and make full use of the city's advantages in tapping the massive Belt & Road markets.

Before the luncheon Mr So met Minister of Economic Development & Technology Zdravko Pocivalsek to discuss trade and economic co-operation.

Mr So will later call on Chinese Ambassador Ye Hao before heading to Italy.