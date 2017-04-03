Press here to Skip to the main content
Font Size
Default Font Size Larger Font Size Largest Font Size RSS Subscription Change Colours Sitemap Mobile/Accessible Version 繁體 简体
Subscribe to e-newsletter
Search
Weather Traffic Conditions

Tax pact done with Portugal, South Africa

April 03, 2017

Hong Kong has signed agreements with Portugal and South Africa for conducting automatic exchange of financial account information in tax matters.

 

The signing of the agreements brings the number of Hong Kong's automatic exchange partners in financial account information to 11.

 

The other partners are Belgium, Canada, Guernsey, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands and the UK.

 

A bill was tabled at the Legislative Council on March 29 seeking to include Hong Kong's newly confirmed partners and prospective ones in the list of "reportable jurisdictions" under the Inland Revenue Ordinance.



Top
e-Cheque