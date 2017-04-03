Tax pact done with Portugal, South Africa

Hong Kong has signed agreements with Portugal and South Africa for conducting automatic exchange of financial account information in tax matters.

The signing of the agreements brings the number of Hong Kong's automatic exchange partners in financial account information to 11.

The other partners are Belgium, Canada, Guernsey, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands and the UK.

A bill was tabled at the Legislative Council on March 29 seeking to include Hong Kong's newly confirmed partners and prospective ones in the list of "reportable jurisdictions" under the Inland Revenue Ordinance.