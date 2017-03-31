Albert Wong to lead communications body

The Chief Executive has appointed Albert Wong as Communications Authority Chairperson, succeeding Ambrose Ho.

Stephen Hung, Yvonne Law, Thomas Lo, Benjamin Tang and Prof Xu Yan have also been appointed to the authority.

Their appointments are for two years from April 1.

Four incumbent members - Alan Lui, Hubert Ng, Dr Anthony William Seeto and Adrian Wong - have been reappointed for one year.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So said Albert Wong, with rich experience in public service and a strong legal background, will lead the Communications Authority to rise up to the challenges in regulating the broadcasting and telecommunications sectors.

He also thanked Mr Ho and outgoing members Dr Au Man-ho, Felix Fong, Lucia Li, Dr Carlye Tsui and Raymond Wong for their contributions.