IP protection awareness high

About 94% of the 1,005 respondents to an Intellectual Property Department survey consider it necessary to protect intellectual property rights in Hong Kong, while 90% are aware legislation is in place to protect copyright, trademarks and patents.

The report on the Survey on Public Awareness of Intellectual Property Rights Protection 2016 released today also said over half of the respondents are aware of legislation protecting registered designs.

Over three-quarters of them feel IP rights protection will help develop local creative industries while 67.2% say it benefits the overall economic development of Hong Kong.

On consumer behaviours, only 7.1% of respondents said they often or sometimes bought pirated or counterfeit goods, compared to 7.4% in the last survey.

Furthermore, 80.2% of respondents said buying like-real products, such as handbags, is an infringement of IP rights.

In the online environment, 40.8% of Internet users said they would definitely or possibly pay to listen to songs, watch movies online or download audio and visual materials from authorised websites, and the proportion has been increasing since 2008.

The survey also revealed that among the respondents who are Internet users, 77.3% agree it is morally wrong to download music, movies or TV shows online or from unauthorised websites, and are conscious it is an infringement of IP rights. The figure was 69.5% in 2014.

Director of Intellectual Property Ada Leung said it is encouraging the awareness of IP rights protection and respect for such rights remains high among the public.

The department will keep up its intellectual property protection efforts in engaging the public, especially the younger generation, through educational and promotional programmes, she added.

