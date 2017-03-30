I&T chief chairs final committee meeting

Innovative suggestions: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (centre) chairs the last Advisory Committee on Innovation & Technology meeting.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang chaired the final meeting of the Advisory Committee on Innovation & Technology today.

He said the Government accepts the committee’s recommendations to promote innovation and technology.

Overarching key performance indicators with 2020 as the target year have been drawn up, envisaging an increase in gross domestic expenditure on research and development as a percentage of Hong Kong’s GDP to 1%.

The indicators also aim to raise the ratio of public and private sector expenditure on R&D from 56:44 to 45:55, reverse the declining trend of the manufacturing sector, and increase the number of employees in the I&T sector to 42,600.

Noting the Government has invested $18 billion and reserved an additional $10 billion for the holistic development of I&T since the end of 2015, Mr Yang said nine overarching performance indicators forwarded by the committee have been accepted.

Looking ahead, he said the Innovation & Technology Bureau will continue to refer to the overall directions set out by the committee when formulating innovation and technology policies.

Click here for the committee's recommendations.