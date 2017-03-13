Roundtable promotes corporate governance

The Corporate Governance Roundtable organised by the Companies Registry was held today, featuring prominent speakers including overseas regulators, practitioners and academics.

Addressing the opening session, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan said the high standard of corporate governance has strengthened the competitiveness of Hong Kong.

"As a leading international financial and business centre, Hong Kong attaches great importance to corporate governance. We believe that for companies to be successful, competitive and sustainable in the long term, a high standard of governance is indispensable," he said.

In addition to sharing details of the Government's efforts in enhancing corporate transparency and information disclosure of companies, Prof Chan also touched on the corporate governance of listed companies.

He maintained that market quality should be upheld and investors' interests protected for the sustained competitiveness of the listing market in Hong Kong.

Attended by about 350 participants, the roundtable is one of the events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It includes discussions on corporate governance reforms and implementation strategies, corporate transparency, board leadership and risk management.

Click here for details.