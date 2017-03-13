Food truck scheme has waiting list

The Food Truck Pilot Scheme has a replacement mechanism in place for when a participant chooses to opt out.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So made the statement today after an operator dropped out of the scheme.

He said operators who are on the waiting list according to the results of the Cook-off Challenge, will be invited to participate in the initiative.

Mr So said the scheme is progressing well and he encouraged participants to be innovative.

He reaffirmed the Government will keep monitoring and improving the programme.