Travel Industry Authority to be established

The Travel Industry Bill will be gazetted on March 10 to establish the Travel Industry Authority and a legislative framework for the licensing and regulation of travel agents, tourist guides and tour escorts.

The Government said the bill aims to enhance the professionalism, and foster healthy long-term development of the tourism industry.

Under the bill, the authority will be made up of mostly non-industry members to establish an impartial image.

The authority will run the current Travel Industry Compensation Fund to offer protection to outbound travellers.

A certain percentage of the fund will be set aside to set up the Travel Industry Development Fund to facilitate the industry’s continuous development.

The bill will put in place checks and balances, such as establishing an independent panel to handle appeals against the authority's decisions or disciplinary orders.

It will also establish a statutory licensing regime for tourist guides and tour escorts to enhance their service quality and professionalism.

The authority will be empowered to formulate licence conditions to address the problem of coerced shopping.

After the new regulatory regime is put into place, the authority will take over the current regulatory and licensing functions of the Travel Industry Council and the Travel Agents Registry.

The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council for first and second readings on March 22.