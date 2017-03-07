Corporate registers forum opens

Business hub: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (centre) and Registrar of Companies Ada Chung (right) launch the 14th annual Corporate Registers Forum.

The 14th annual Corporate Registers Forum opened in Hong Kong today.

This year's conference has attracted 200 delegates from 62 jurisdictions to discuss the current operation and future development initiatives of corporate registration systems, and review the latest developments in corporate and business registers.

The forum, running until March 10, is organised by the Companies Registry.

Officiating at the opening ceremony, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said businesses are the building blocks of the 21st century economy.

Company registries help ensure the transparency and the accuracy of corporate data. They also help entrepreneurs to fulfil their dreams, investors to put their capital to good use, and the public to engage efficiently with the business sector, he added.

The forum is one of the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

It features discussions on disclosure of beneficial ownership of companies, technological collaboration and the results of the international business registers survey.

To promote and enhance good corporate governance of companies in Hong Kong, the Companies Registry will hold the Corporate Governance Roundtable on March 13. Regulators, practitioners and academics will attend.

