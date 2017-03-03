Tax amendment bill gazetted

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill 2017 to implement the tax policy proposals in the Budget was gazetted today.

The proposals include widening the marginal salary tax bands from $40,000 to $45,000, increasing the disabled dependant allowance from $66,000 to $75,000, raising the dependent brother/sister allowance from $33,000 to $37,500.

The entitlement period for home loan interest deduction will be extended from 15 years to 20 years, while the tax deduction ceiling for self-education expenses will rise from $80,000 to $100,000.

The Budget has also proposed one-off reduction of salaries tax, tax under personal assessment and profits tax for the year of assessment 2016-17 by 75 per cent, subject to a ceiling of $20,000 per case.

About 1.84 million taxpayers and 132,000 businesses will benefit from the one-off reduction.

The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on March 22.