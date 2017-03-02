Property sales up 7.6%

The Land Registry recorded 5,615 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in February, up 7.6% on January and 117.4% compared to a year ago.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in February was $43.4 billion, rising 10% on January and 163.5% year-on-year.

Among the sale and purchase agreements, 4,079 were for residential units, a 24.1% increase on the previous month and 125.7% more year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $36.5 billion, up 32.9% compared with January and 209.8% more year-on-year.

The public made 379,155 land register searches during the month.