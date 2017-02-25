FS residence renovation normal

The residence of the Financial Secretary is a place for receiving guests and consulate members and it has often been renovated and repaired once the former secretary has moved out, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said today.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme, Mr Chan said it is appropriate and more convenient for him to move into the residence as he represents Hong Kong in greeting local and overseas guests.

He added the works needed are very basic, and he has discussed the renovation with the Chief Secretary as public funds are involved.