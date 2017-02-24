Press here to Skip to the main content
Events fund must evolve

February 24, 2017

Although the Mega Events Fund has worked well for the past eight years, a new strategy is needed.

 

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So told the media today the fund has brought new mega events to Hong Kong and enlarged existing events.

 

"I want to acknowledge their contribution. But we are engaging in a different strategy now, catering more to the specific needs of the tourism industry and to have a whole spectrum of support that will be provided to these mega event organisers."

 

The spectrum includes international events and activities with local culture or unique attributes, he added.



