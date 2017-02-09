InnoTech park meeting held

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng co-chaired the first meeting of a joint task force in Shenzhen today on developing an InnoTech park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop.

At the meeting, both sides endorsed the terms of reference, operation and composition of the Joint Task Force on the Development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park.

The Secretary for Innovation & Technology will lead the Hong Kong side, with the Permanent Secretary for Innovation & Technology as the deputy leader.

The terms of reference of the joint task force include conducting discussions and consultations on major issues relating to the development of the park, and overseeing and monitoring the park’s development progress.

The task force will provide views to the subsidiary company to be set up by the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation, and nominating its board members to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

The task force discussed the work plan to take forward the park's development.

Items included preparations for the statutory outline zoning plan, advanced works for the loop and the design of the first stage of the Main Works Package, consultation with the Legislative Council, the land grant to the Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks Corporation and its preparation work.

Both sides also confirmed the composition and decision-making process of the subsidiary company to be set up by the corporation.

Mr Yang said the park is a mega innovation and technology project with a far-reaching impact.

"Combining the strengths of both sides, the park will be an international platform bringing together top enterprises and institutes from different parts of the world.

"Under the principle of ‘one country, two systems’ and with the exercise of Hong Kong law, systems and practices, the loop area will surely be a powerful new engine for advancing innovation and technology development.

"It will also generate a synergy effect with the Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Zone on the north side of Shenzhen River and adjacent to the loop, thus bringing mutual benefits to the two places."

Click here for the task force membership.