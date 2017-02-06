Apps for the needy launched

Five mobile apps developed by non-profit organisations have been launched to help the underprivileged.

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer announced the move today, saying the Government-funded apps can make life more convenient for the needy.

Developed by the Blind Union, the Tap My Dish app helps the visually-impaired order food from a menu using sounds.

The Down Syndrome Association’s Smart & Fit DS Kids app provides muscular co-ordination training for children with Down syndrome.

Developed by the Young Women's Christian Association, the AngeLINK app helps the elderly make books to record their life memories.

The Spastics Association's Early Literacy app helps children with learning difficulties to improve their reading and writing skills.

Developed by deaf support group Silence, the Silence Sign Language Interpretation app provides instant sign language interpretation for the hearing impaired through a video link.

Since 2012 the Government has subsidised non-profit social organisations to develop customised mobile apps to cater to the different needs of the disadvantaged.

A total of 17 mobile apps have been developed so far. Click here to download.