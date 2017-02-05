Food trucks get good start

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So said today the pilot food trucks that started operating two days ago have been well-received by locals and tourists who don’t mind the prices.

He was responding to remarks that the food truck prices are expensive.

“The prices are determined by the operators. I think in view of the long queues that they have, we can tell it is really popular in terms of both the tourists as well as Hong Kong residents.

"I think that is indicative of the degree of acceptance by the Hong Kong residents and the tourists.”

Mr So is open to the idea of having more food trucks in future.

“It is too early to tell whether the demand will be sustained in the longer run.

“I remain optimistic about this. This is something that is really exciting and adds to the fabric of the attractions of Hong Kong.”