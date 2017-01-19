Jobless rate steady at 3.3%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 3.3% in the October to December quarter, the same as the September to November period, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The underemployment rate remained unchanged at 1.4% in the two periods.

Decreases in the unemployment rate were mainly seen in the information and communications sector, and the import and export trade sector.

Total employment increased by 10,700 to 3,817,000 during the quarter, and the labour force also increased by 2,200 to 3,939,100.

There were 122,000 unemployed people and 54,400 underemployed people.

Acting Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui said the labour market will remain tight in the near term and external uncertainties may impact the local economy.

He added the Government will closely monitor the developments.