Greg So to attend WTO meeting

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So will attend the World Trade Organisation Informal Ministerial Gathering in Davos tomorrow.

As a prelude to the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in December, the Switzerland gathering lets attendees discuss how to reach consensus quicker on items covered in the December meeting.

Mr So will return to Hong Kong on January 21.

Under Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Godfrey Leung will be Acting Secretary during Mr So’s absence.