Goods exports up 8.7%

The volume of Hong Kong’s total exports of goods increased 8.7% year-on-year in November, while the volume of goods imports increased 8.6%, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The volume of goods re-exports rose 8.8%, while that of domestic exports increased 3.4%.

Comparing the first eleven months of 2016 with the same period in 2015, the volume of Hong Kong's goods re-exports increased 0.7%, while that of domestic exports dropped 7.1%. Taken together, the volume of total goods exports increased 0.6%.

Concurrently, the volume of goods imports slightly increased 0.2%.

Comparing the three-month period ending November with the preceding three months on a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total goods exports increased 5.0%. Within this total, the volume of re-exports increased 5.0%, while that of domestic exports increased 4.8%.

Concurrently, the volume of goods imports increased 3.6%.