Asian Financial Forum opens

The Asian Financial Forum opened today, gathering 2,800 financial and business leaders, policymakers and investors to share their insights on how to fortify sustainable global economic development in Asian regions by embracing innovation and reinforcing connectivity with other regions.

The theme of this year's forum is "Asia: Driving Change, Innovation & Connectivity".

It is the first of a series of highlight events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Addressing the opening session this morning, Chief Executive CY Leung said Hong Kong has taken full advantage of "one country, two systems" over the past 20 years, adding the arrangement will continue to give the city its competitive edge.

To commemorate the forum's 10th edition, industry leaders from around the world gathered at a cocktail reception tonight in which Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted Hong Kong's strengths in initial public offerings, asset management, offshore renminbi business and mutual access schemes.

This morning Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan chaired the plenary session on "Asia: Driving Change, Innovation & Connectivity", during which he exchanged insights with panellists on Asia's prospects as well as the implications for sustainable global economic development.

Speakers joining Prof Chan in this session were Hungarian Minister for National Economy Mihaly Varga, British Economic Secretary to the Treasury Simon Kirby, Iran’s Vice Minister of Economic Affairs & Finance and President of the Organisation for Investment, Economic & Technical Assistance Mohammad Khazaee, and Thai Vice Minister for Finance Kiatchai Sophastienphong.

Prof Chan also hosted a dinner for policy-makers from nine economies.