Nicholas Yang visits Wan Chai

January 13, 2017
Tech talk

Tech talk:  Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (centre) chats with representatives of startups in Wan Chai.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang visited Wan Chai District today to learn about the implementation of STEM initiatives in a secondary school and visit a co-working space for startups.

 

He visited St Paul's Convent School to learn about its STEM initiatives to nurture students' creativity and its plan to use a new innovation-centric block to teach with augmented reality and virtual reality.

 

Speaking with students, Mr Yang said STEM fields are at the core of everything in an Internet-driven economy.

 

He encouraged students to have more exposure to information technology programmes to better equip themselves with logical thinking and creative problem-solving skills at a young age.

 

Mr Yang then toured WeWork, which opened its Asia arm in Hong Kong with two locations late last year.

 

During his tour of the co-working space, Mr Yang said he was glad to see the strong presence of the start-up community, with like-minded people collaborating to help their businesses grow and succeed.

 

He also spoke with various startups.

 

He then met Wan Chai District Councillors to discuss innovation and technology topics.



