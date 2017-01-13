Funds offered to young directors

Two new directors will receive funding from the Film Development Fund to make their first commercial features.

They are the winners of the 3rd First Feature Film Initiative.

Professional Group winner Lee Cheuk-pan’s film The Assassination of G depicts the complexity of lives in Hong Kong through a murder mystery.

Higher Education Institution Group winner Chan Siu-kuen’s Still Human is a love story between a paralysed middle-aged man and a young Filipino maid.

The Professional Group winner will receive up to $5.5 million while the Higher Education Institution Group winner will get $3.25 million to produce their films.

They must complete the production and sales process to acquire practical knowledge in making films.

Eighteen production teams signed up for the initiative this year, with 13 participating in the Professional Group and five in the Higher Education Institution Group.