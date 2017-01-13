Acting FS hails IMF report

Acting Financial Secretary Prof KC Chan today hailed the International Monetary Fund's latest report which reinforces its assessment of Hong Kong's economic and financial positions published last month.

Releasing its Staff Report today, the IMF reaffirmed strong support for Hong Kong's prudent fiscal policy and vigorous supervision of the financial system.

The IMF noted that the ample buffers built over the years by the Government have boosted the resilience of Hong Kong to weather a less favourable environment.

It also reiterated its continued support for the Linked Exchange Rate System.

"With strong economic fundamentals and a robust financial system, Hong Kong is well positioned to tackle the challenges ahead," Prof Chan said.

Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan welcomed the IMF's reaffirmation of the Linked Exchange Rate System as well as the macroprudential measures in maintaining the banking system's stability.

"We will continue to remain vigilant in facing up to the challenges ahead," Mr Chan said.