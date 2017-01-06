CE meets financial industry advisers

Chief Executive CY Leung met Financial Services Development Council Chairman Laura Cha and council members today to discuss the development of Hong Kong's financial services industry.

The meeting was followed by a lunch at Government House for the council and its five committees.

Mr Leung said he appreciated members’ efforts in the research and analysis of the financial services industry and the pivotal role played by the council in advising the Government on strengthening Hong Kong as a leading international financial centre under the changing economic landscape.

Since its establishment in 2013, the council has published 26 reports, seven of which were issued last year.

It has also organised and participated in a series of marketing and educational forums benefiting the industry and university students.

Mr Leung said he hopes the council will continue to help formulate initiatives and policy recommendations to enhance the development of Hong Kong's financial services industry, bearing in mind the city's role as a super-connector between the Mainland and the world.