Startup festival to lure investors

Invest Hong Kong will host the 2017 StartmeupHK Festival from January 16 to 20 at the Convention & Exhibition Centre and at PMQ.

It will feature more than 80 speakers in panel sessions, interactive discussions, competitions and other speaking events on retail technology, fashion technology, smart city, fintech and digital health.

It will attract business founders, innovators and investors from Hong Kong and abroad.

The week’s signature event, the StartmeupHK Venture Forum, will take place on January 17 at the Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Among the guest speakers are best-selling author and founder of Moven mobile banking service Brett King, and Chinese University Li Ka Shing Institute of Health Sciences Director Dennis Lo.

InvestHK Acting Director-General Charles Ng said entrepreneurship is growing, noting a double-digit increase in the number of entrepreneurs in Hong Kong in the last 18 months.

This growth has helped boost the number of jobs created by 51% year-on-year.

"This is something which is extremely exciting for us because we believe Hong Kong has all the ingredients to become an innovation hub and entrepreneurship hub for the most innovative companies around the world to use Hong Kong as their base in Asia," he said.

The festival will showcase Hong Kong’s vibrant start-up ecosystem with the help of a range of event organisers, local and international firms, and private and public sector support.

