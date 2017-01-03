Gregory So mourns cartoonist’s death

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So today expressed his sadness over local comic artist Alphonso Wong's death.

Widely known by his pen-name Wong Chak, Mr Wong started the classic series "Old Master Q" in the 1960s.

With a unique drawing style, simple and hilarious storylines, Wong’s series showed the everyday life of Hong Kong people in different ages.

Mr So said the main characters in the series have become household names.

“Old Master Q, Big Potato and Mr Chin accompanied countless Hong Kong people throughout their formative years and are still favoured by readers of different generations and age groups,” he said.