Smart city views sought

The Office of the Government Chief Information Officer launched a website today to collect public views on developing Hong Kong into a smart city.

It has also commissioned a consultancy study to formulate a smart city blueprint for Hong Kong.

The study will identify ways to make use of innovation and technology to enhance city management and improve Hong Kong's quality of living, sustainability, efficiency and safety.

It will also explore how to make the city more attractive to global businesses and talents.

People are invited to submit views by February 15.

To be completed by mid-2017, the consultancy will take into account the public views collected when setting out the blueprint.