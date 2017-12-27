Solid waste generation down 0.7%

About 5.7 million tonnes of municipal solid waste were generated in 2016, a 0.7% drop compared to the previous year.

The findings were announced in a report by the Environmental Protection Department today.

The department said domestic municipal solid waste decreased 2.7%, suggesting the public has become more aware of waste reduction.

However, an average of 15,332 tonnes of solid waste were dumped at landfills daily last year, up 1.5% compared with 2015.

Food waste disposal saw a 6.5% year-on-year increase, and its per capita disposal rate rose 5.8 %.

Special waste disposed of in 2016 decreased 24.1%, largely thanks to the commissioning of the T•PARK in 2015 which incinerates sludge from sewage treatment plants leaving only the residue and ash to be landfilled.

The department said the international market for recyclables has faced challenges in recent years with dampened demand and prices for local recycled waste, adding efforts in implementing step by step the waste reduction and recycling policies and actions will continue.