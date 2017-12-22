Tenders invited for green projects

The Environmental Protection Department is inviting tenders from eligible non-profit-making organisations to run environmental services at the Community Green Stations in Tuen Mun and Kwai Tsing.

The stations will start service in the first half of next year.

The tender will close on February 14. Tender results will be announced in the second quarter of the year.

Launched 2013, the Community Green Station scheme has been developing its network across Hong Kong to enhance environmental education and provide support for waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

Tender documents can be obtained from the Environmental Protection Department Supplies Section, 5/F Chinachem Exchange Square, 1 Hoi Wan Street, Quarry Bay.

Click here for details.