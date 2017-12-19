KS Wong starts recycling drive

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong launched a new round of the clean recycling publicity campaign today to tie in with the Mainland's tightened requirements for importing recyclables.

The Dump Less, Save More, Recycle Right kick-off ceremony was held by the Environmental Protection Department.

The campaign will focus on educating the public to put clean recyclables, including three types of waste paper and two types of waste plastic containers, into residential, workplace or roadside recycling facilities.

The waste paper covers paperboard, newspaper and office paper while the waste plastic containers are those for beverages or personal care products.

The campaign aims to secure an outlet for the recyclables generated by domestic households, which comprise 40% waste paper and 20% waste plastic.

Waste paper and waste plastic generated by the commercial and industrial sector, which are the main source of recyclables, can still be recycled by making arrangements with recyclers direct.

A television announcement in the public interest on clean recycling of waste paper was premiered at the ceremony.

An award presentation ceremony was also held to honour 200 organisations that participated in the Friends of EcoPark scheme.

The scheme encourages EcoPark tenants to extend their waste sourcing and collection network and to promote their recycled products by fostering partnership among the private and public sectors and EcoPark tenants.

The number of participating companies and organisations has been increasing, and the awardees cover a wide range of business sectors, including hotels, catering, engineering, logistics, retail, cleaning and property management.

Click here for details on the scheme.