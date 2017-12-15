HK-GD environmental meeting held

At work: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) and Guangdong Environmental Protection Department Director-General Lu Xiulu co-chair the 17th Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Working Group on Sustainable Development & Environmental Protection meeting.

The Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Working Group on Sustainable Development & Environmental Protection held its 17th meeting in Hong Kong today to review the progress of environmental collaboration in 2017 and agreed on a work plan for 2018.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong and Guangdong Environmental Protection Department Director-General Lu Xiulu co-chaired the meeting.

Smooth progress on environmental work has been made in 2017, including the mid-term review study completed on emission reduction targets of air pollutants in the Pearl River Delta for 2015 and 2020 and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Joint Regional PM2.5 Study as planned.

On the management of the marine environment, Hong Kong launched a trial notification and alert system on marine refuse in May to monitor the real-time rainfall data of Hong Kong and 13 cities in the Pearl River catchment and to predict the areas which may potentially be affected by massive amounts of marine refuse.

The working group endorsed the work plan for 2018, which focuses on jointly forming a scientific research team to discuss regional air pollution reduction co-operation beyond 2020, taking forward the proposal to include the regular monitoring of volatile organic compound concentration in the Pearl River Delta Regional Air Quality Monitoring Network, and reviewing the operation of the notification and alert system on marine refuse and related notification mechanisms, as well as the existing collaboration arrangement on tackling major cross-boundary marine environmental incidents.

The work plan also covers collaboration in protecting the water environment, forestry and marine resources.