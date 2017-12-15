KS Wong opens green station

Green gathering: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (third right) opens Sham Shui Po Community Green Station.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong opened the Sham Shui Po Community Green Station today.

It is the fifth green station so far after Sha Tin, Eastern, Kwun Tong and Yuen Long.

Located at 339 Tung Chau Street, the station will be operated by the Po Leung Kuk on a three-year service contract.

It will hold environmental education programmes and arrange regular collection services for recyclables at various locations in the district.

It is open from 8am to 8pm daily.

Mr Wong said the Government is taking forward other projects to strengthen support for waste reduction and recycling as well as environmental education at the district level.

He also announced the launch of a design competition for a green station in Wan Chai, calling for a practical, innovative and iconic architectural design that will blend with the surrounding environment and encourage the public to take part in the station's activities. Registration is open until January 15.

Click here for competition details.