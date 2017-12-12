Equine conference held

Sporting safety: Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) witnesses the signing of co-operation agreements to facilitate the operation of the Conghua Equine Disease Free Zone.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department co-hosted the International Conference on the Equine Disease Free Zone today.

More than 140 government officials from the Mainland, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, Korea, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Hong Kong, and veterinary and academic counterparts attended the conference.

The event, one of the activities celebrating the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary, was to promote cross-boundary movement of horses and the Equine Disease Free Zone concept.

A zone free of specified multiple equine diseases is a concept supported by the World Organisation for Animal Health to ensure safe international horse competitions are held in a number of countries.

Officiating at the opening ceremony, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Hong Kong's animal import and export control system has earned international confidence, and the organisation considers Hong Kong to be free from the vast majority of serious infectious equine diseases.

She said Hong Kong will further strengthen its testing services for these diseases to develop into a testing centre and transportation hub for horses participating in international competitions.

Mrs Lam also witnessed a signing ceremony for four co-operation agreements between Hong Kong and Mainland authorities.

They cover measures to facilitate the operation of the Conghua Equine Disease Free Zone in Guangzhou, including the establishment of an expert group comprising officials from Hong Kong and the Mainland to handle biosecurity matters and arrangements on quarantine, surveillance and control of disease.

