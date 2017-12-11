Green guidebook launched

Eco-friendly events: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong launches a guidebook on waste reduction for major community events.

Eco-friendly events: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong launches a guidebook on waste reduction for major community events.

The Environmental Protection Department and the Business Environment Council today launched a guidebook on waste reduction for major community events.

The guidebook helps event organisers formulate waste management and clean recycling strategies to boost their environmental performance.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the Government will implement municipal solid waste charging across all sectors to promote waste reduction, and the community should prepare for its implementation as soon as possible.

Mr Wong said the Government has issued internal guidelines and circulars to its bureaus and departments to take the lead in adopting good practice in waste reduction and recycling when organising conferences, exhibitions and other events.

The Rugby Union, the Tourism Board, the Amateur Swimming Association, the Amateur Athletic Association, the Chinese Manufacturers' Association of Hong Kong, the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department, the Mong Kok Kai Fong Association and the Leisure & Cultural Services Department were presented with Green Event Partners Certificates today.

Mr Wong said some event organisers like the Rugby Union have co-operated with the Government on waste reduction.

"For instance, the Rugby Sevens (Hong Kong Sevens), in recent years, has quantified (its) waste and clean recycling.

"The effect is positive. In recent years, they have reduced (their) waste by about half.

"The guideline is a step forward and there will be room for further improvement in future when the municipal solid waste charging is in place."