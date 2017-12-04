Waste charging to be expanded

Expanding the scope of application of designated garbage bags will enable the municipal solid waste charging regime to achieve the polluter-pays principle to a greater extent.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong made the statement at a seminar today saying 80% of municipal solid waste will be subject to the charging mode of the pre-paid garbage bags under the new arrangements that extend the use of these bags as a charging tool for residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Municipal solid waste from these buildings will be collected by private firms using refuse collection vehicles with rear compactors.

Charging currently only covers waste producers using the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department's waste collection service.

"Expanding the scope of application of designated garbage bags would enable the charging regime to achieve the polluter-pays principle to a greater extent," Mr Wong said.

"I am pleased to note the commercial and industrial sectors and the community as a whole have responded positively to the modified arrangements.

"We hope the Legislative Council can pass the relevant bill next year. To be followed by one year of preparatory period, we expect municipal solid waste charging could be implemented towards the end of 2019 at the earliest."

Three-hundred members of the commercial and retail sectors and stakeholders attended the seminar held by the Environmental Protection Department and the Green Building Council.