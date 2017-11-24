Landfill gas project commissioned

Waste reuse: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre) launches the Landfill Gas Utilisation Project at the South East New Territories Landfill.

The Landfill Gas Utilisation Project at the South East New Territories Landfill was commissioned today.

It will turn surplus landfill gas into synthetic natural gas for the Towngas supply grid as a renewable energy source.

The facility is Hong Kong's third landfill gas project.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Secretary for the Environment KS Wong said the project marks a key milestone in waste-to-energy development in Hong Kong.

It will reduce fossil fuel use in gas production and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon dioxide emissions can be reduced by 56,000 metric tonnes annually.