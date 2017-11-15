Press here to Skip to the main content
KS Wong meets climate official

November 15, 2017
Climate convention

Climate convention:  Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) meets China's Special Representative on Climate Change Xie Zhenhua in Bonn.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong has met China's Special Representative on Climate Change Xie Zhenhua in Bonn, Germany.

 

The meeting took place yesterday during the 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

 

He briefed Mr Xie on the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's efforts to combat climate change. They also discussed implementing the Paris Agreement.

 

Mr Wong later joined bilateral meetings with Germany and Japan as a member of the Chinese delegation, to discuss the planning and implementation of climate action initiatives.

 

He will attend the high-level segment of the conference today and tomorrow, and will speak at the Hong Kong session in the China Pavilion.



