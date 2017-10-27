HK-GD clean production meeting held

The Hong Kong-Guangdong Joint Working Group on Cleaner Production held its fourth meeting in Hong Kong today.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong co-chaired the meeting with Economic & Information Commission of Guangdong Province Vice Director-General He Rong.

The working group agreed on its 2018 agenda to continuously promote the use of cleaner production technologies, to adopt such technologies for high-energy consumption industries, and to encourage Hong Kong-owned enterprises to participate in training related to procedures for cleaner production audits.

A presentation ceremony for the Hong Kong-Guangdong Cleaner Production Partners Recognition Scheme was also held to commend 184 Hong Kong-owned companies for pursuing cleaner production.

