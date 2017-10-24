Press here to Skip to the main content
KS Wong attends C40 meeting

October 24, 2017
Global gathering

Global gathering:  Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) attends the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group meeting in Paris.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong attended the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group meeting in Paris yesterday.

 

He discussed with officials from other cities work on combating climate change.

 

Before the meeting, Mr Wong attended the CityLab summit to learn more about the actions of other cities to tackle climate change.

 

He also attended a lunch hosted by Paris mayor and the group's Chairperson Anne Hidalgo.

 

He later met with the group's Executive Director Mark Watts and briefed the media on Hong Kong’s work in combating climate change.

 

Mr Wong will return to Hong Kong on October 25.



