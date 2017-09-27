KS Wong visits Islands District

Solar energy: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (left) visits the Cheung Chau Rural Committee Integrated Youth Centre to see its solar photovoltaic system.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited an environmental education centre and a youth centre in Islands District today.

He met Islands District Council Chairman Chow Yuk-tong and council members to discuss the Government's environmental policies and to understand their concerns on district environmental issues.

He then visited the Food Recycle Land Education Centre on Cheung Chau, run by the Cheung Chau Island Women's Association with funding from the Environment & Conservation Fund.

The centre recycles more than 300kg of household food waste daily and turns it into fertiliser for growing vegetables at the centre and for distribution to residents on Cheung Chau and on farms elsewhere for free.

Mr Wong later visited the Cheung Chau Rural Committee Integrated Youth Centre, which has installed a solar photovoltaic system and a small-scale climate monitoring station with funding from the Environment & Conservation Fund.

He met young people at the centre and encouraged them to make good use of resources and to adopt the "use less, waste less" culture.