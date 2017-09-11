Air quality forums to be held

The Environment Bureau and the Environmental Protection Department will hold two public forums on the Air Quality Objectives review this month.

The first forum will be held at 2.15pm on September 28 at the Boys' & Girls' Clubs Association Headquarters, Wan Chai.

The other forum will be held at 10am on September 30 at the Education Bureau Kowloon Tong Education Services Centre, Kowloon Tong.

The forums will be conducted in Cantonese with simultaneous English and Putonghua interpretation.

Interested people can call 2594 6267 or email a form to register.

Registration must be made at least three days prior to the forums.

Visit the department's website for details on the review and interested people can submit their views by October 14.