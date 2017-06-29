HK, Mainland sign fishing pact

Sustainable fishing: Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man (rear left) witnesses the signing of a co-operation arrangement on mobile fishing vessel matters.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department has signed a co-operation arrangement on mobile fishing vessel matters with the Ministry of Agriculture's Bureau of Fisheries.

The arrangement was signed today by Director of Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Leung Siu-fai and Deputy Director of the Bureau of Fisheries Liu Xinzhong.

Secretary for Food & Health Dr Ko Wing-man and Vice Minister of Agriculture Yu Kangzhen witnessed the signing.

Under the arrangement, liaison officers from both sides will meet regularly to discuss policy measures for fisheries development and management.

Exchange of information and data on managing mobile fishermen, co-ordination on handling fisheries operations, experience sharing on conservation of fisheries resources will also be enhanced.

There are 2,000 local fishing vessels and ancillary fishing vessels operating in the South China Sea.