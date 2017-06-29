Press here to Skip to the main content
11 turtles released

June 29, 2017
Born free

Born free:  Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department officers release a green turtle into the wild.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department has released 10 green turtles and a hawksbill turtle into the wild.

 

They are among the 36 endangered sea turtles found by the department in Sok Kwu Wan Fish Culture Zone in September.

 

They were then placed in the care of Ocean Park.

 

The department tagged each turtle with a microchip before releasing them today, and attached satellite transmitters to their backs to collect data for conservation purposes. 

 

The other green turtles were released in November.

 

People should call the department on 1823 if they find any sea turtles.



