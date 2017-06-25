Car battery recycling ideas commended

The prize presentation ceremony for a competition to recycle electric vehicle batteries was held at the Science Park today.

Organised by the Environment Bureau, the International Competition on Second Life for Retired Batteries invited participants to come up with innovative uses for old electric car batteries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Acting Secretary for the Environment Christine Loh said the increase in the batteries has become a subject of concern as electric vehicles are getting more popular.

“Since the retired EV batteries still have 70% to 80% of electricity storage capacity, they should have ample potential for second life applications.”

Divided into open and student sections, the competition attracted more than 50 participating teams from Australia, Canada, Indonesia, Singapore, the UK, Guangzhou, Macau and Hong Kong.

A list of winners and their winning ideas have been uploaded to the Environmental Protection Department website.

An exhibition was also held today to showcase the latest models of electric vehicles, mobile charging technologies and car manufacturers’ battery recycling measures.