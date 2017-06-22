Country parks expo to be held

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department will hold the Country Parks 40th Anniversary exhibition at D•PARK, Tsuen Wan, from June 23 to 26.

The roving exhibition will feature photos taken in country parks by noted photographers, including Wandering Photography, Kelvin Yuen and Samson So.

It will show virtual reality videos to present the magnificent scenery of country parks.

There will be handcraft workshops, computer games and game booths.

The public can also take a closer look at nature through a microscope to learn about Hong Kong's biodiversity.

