Electronics recycling plan explained

The Government has been closely engaging with the Legislative Council and stakeholders on the launch of the producer responsibility scheme on waste electrical and electronic equipment.

In a statement responding to media enquiries today, the Environmental Protection Department said it has been an open and transparent process with extensive deliberation among related trades.

It noted the new licensing control for the disposal of e-waste has yet to commence operation, but the department will accept applications for waste disposal licences from June 19.

Certain exclusion applies under the licensing regime, such as the disposal of e-waste on land or in premises with an area of not more than 100 sq m.

Having taken into account the views of LegCo and trade representatives, the Government will examine whether to defer the commencement date to the end of next year, to provide sufficient time for the trade to comply with the licence application requirements.

As for suggestions to cease the enforcement of chemical waste disposal legislation in relation to hazardous electronic waste, particularly waste printed circuit boards, the department said chemical waste will pollute the environment and may be a hazard to the public.

The Government must enforce stringent control of chemical waste in accordance with the law, it added.